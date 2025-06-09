Stronger backing urged for local industries

[Photo: FILE]

Local industries need stronger support to help drive Fiji’s economic growth, create jobs and reduce reliance on imported goods.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive Edward Bernard says agriculture, fisheries, and manufacturing can contribute more to the economy.

Bernard says supporting manufacturers could increase exports and provide locally produced alternatives to imported goods.

“When we had COVID and tourism was down, it was manufacturers who actually took us through. Manufacturers employ the largest portion of the formal sector and if we support local manufacturers, not only will we be increasing export and creating an import substitute, I think that’s an important part.”

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Bernard also warned that tourism earnings alone could not be relied upon to cushion the country’s growing import needs.

“The report clearly highlights that the foreign reserves from earnings from tourism and remittances cannot alone buffer the import we already have.”

Stronger local industries and private sector growth will be vital to creating jobs, boosting exports, and building a more resilient economy.