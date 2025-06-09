Tourism investment pipeline reaches $2 billion

[Photo: File]

Fiji has 57 tourism investment projects worth more than $2 billion in its development pipeline, with the Ministry of Tourism now focusing on moving these projects towards implementation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka says the projects represent a total investment value of $2.085 billion and are expected to deliver 5,613 new hotel rooms across the country.

Responding to questions in Parliament, Gavoka says the projects are at different stages of development, with 19 already under construction, 26 in pre-development and another 12 still at the conceptual stage.

He adds that the 19 projects under construction are valued at $322 million and will provide 1,460 rooms.

Article continues after advertisement

“Twenty-six projects are in pre-development with 2,476 rooms and $1.3 billion in investments, and 12 projects are at the conceptual stage with 1,677 rooms and $443 million in investments. Mr. Speaker, sir, the largest share sits in pre-development. These twenty-six projects carry about 63% of total investment value and 44% of expected rooms. Moving them into consideration is the next step towards implementation. A project in the pipeline is not by itself an economic outcome.”

Gavoka adds that the success of these projects should not only be measured by the amount of investment or number of rooms, but also by the jobs created.

He says Fiji needs an estimated 4,000 additional hotel rooms, and the current investment pipeline has the potential to exceed that requirement if the projects proceed.

Gavoka says the projects are spread across different parts of the country, with 30 located in the Western Division, including 19 in Nadi, while the remaining projects are distributed across 18 other locations.

Of the 57 projects, 37 involve foreign direct investment, while 20 are locally funded.

The Minister also revealed that the Ministry and Investment Fiji are following up on another 49 tourism investment leads, covering accommodation, hotel management, infrastructure, community-based tourism, tours and ecotourism.