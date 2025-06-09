Online portals simplify teacher registration

[Photo: Mollyn Nakabea]

Teachers across Fiji will no longer need to travel to Suva to apply for or renew their teaching registration, following the launch of the Fiji Teachers Registration Authority’s online portal.

The new platform allows teachers to complete the process electronically, making registration services more accessible, particularly for those serving in rural and maritime communities.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says the initiative is an important step towards strengthening support for teachers.

“Teacher registration is not simply an administrative requirement. It is an important mechanism for safeguarding the integrity of the teaching profession, maintaining public confidence and promoting professional accountability.”

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Radrodro adds the portal makes services convenient for teachers serving in rural, maritime and remote communities.

“This will allow teachers, from wherever they are in the school they are in, to update and register their registration. Most importantly, this will reduce the need for teachers to travel to the FDRA office in Suva to submit applications or attend a routine registration meeting.”

FTRA Chairperson Ro Teimumu Kepa says the launch reflects the authority’s commitment to improving its services and adapting to changing times.

She says the initiative represents a shared vision of building a modern, responsive and efficient institution.

“As a board, we recognize that institutions must evolve with changing times. We must be forward-looking, embrace innovation, and remain committed to improving the way we serve the teaching profession.”

Under the new digital system, teachers can submit registration applications and renewals online, upload supporting documents, track the progress of their applications and make

payments through an various digital payment platforms.