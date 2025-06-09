President calls for lifestyle changes to combat diabetes

[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu says the fight against diabetes must begin with individuals taking greater responsibility for their health and daily lifestyle choices.

He says doctors and the Ministry of Health cannot address the growing burden of diabetes alone, with communities and households having an equally important role to play.

Speaking at the launch of the national diabetes campaign, Ratu Naiqama urged Fijians to pay closer attention to what they eat, how much they eat and the importance of regular physical activity.

He said prevention required a collective effort, rather than relying solely on Government interventions and assistance from development partners.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s upon each and every one of us here in Fiji to take an effective role in ourselves, in what we eat and how we eat and how we do training exercises every now and again.”

Ratu Naiqama also highlighted the importance of maintaining healthier food habits, pointing to communities in rural and maritime areas where traditional food sources and lifestyles could support better health.

He said people needed to understand that diabetes could affect anyone, regardless of their financial or social standing.

Ratu Naiqama stressed that timely diagnosis, appropriate treatment and informed choices could help people living with diabetes continue to lead productive and fulfilling lives.

He called on families to encourage healthier choices and seek medical assistance when necessary.