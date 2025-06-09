Kiran calls for compassion and unity this Diwali

[Photo: FILE]

Minister for Women Sashi Kiran is urging Fijians to include vulnerable members of their communities in Diwali celebrations this Sunday.

In her Diwali message, Kiran says the festival is an opportunity to practise compassion and show respect in the way people speak to and treat one another.

“We should all light the Diya inside ourselves. We should celebrate Diwali with the vulnerable people in our communities.”

Kiran reflected on the role of the Ramayana in giving strength to earlier generations, who she says celebrated Diwali simply and brought people from different walks of life together.

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She pointed to the story of Shabari, whose devotion to Lord Rama is among the examples she drew on to highlight the importance of treating everyone with respect.

Kiran says celebrating Diwali together can help foster peace across the country.

She also urged families to take extra care when lighting diyas during the dry weather.