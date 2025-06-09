Pacific unites against cyber threats

[Photo: File]

Fiji is being urged to strengthen its cyber defences as growing digital connectivity exposes the country to increasing cybersecurity risks, with Australia committing an additional $150 million to support the country’s digital security and resilience.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji Peter Roberts says cybersecurity must become a priority as more essential services, businesses and communities move online.

He says cyberattacks are affecting governments and businesses across the world, making it critical for countries to work together rather than tackle the threats individually.

Roberts says Fiji’s position as a major regional digital hub makes cybersecurity cooperation even more important, particularly with the country already connected to the world through five submarine cables, with more expected.

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“In Australia, every day we are fighting cyberattacks. Every country around the world, governments and businesses are facing cyberattacks.So we have to work together on practical measures. In Fiji, we are working with Fiji to establish the Computer Emergency Response Team, the CERT. And today, we have a great Australian company here, CyberCX, which will conduct a threat assessment and support some tabletop exercises.”

He says Australia wants to work closely with Fiji and Papua New Guinea to strengthen digital security across the Pacific.

He says building digital connectivity must also go hand in hand with protecting communities, particularly as more schools and remote areas gain internet access.

Roberts says cybersecurity must also be considered when governments make major infrastructure investment decisions, warning that choosing systems based only on cost could expose countries and businesses to security risks.

He stresses that investments in digital infrastructure must strengthen national resilience and protect systems from potential cyber threats.