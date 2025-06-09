Intelligence sharing to be centralized

[Photo: File]

The government is considering a centralized national intelligence system to strengthen Fiji’s ability to respond to emerging security threats.

Minister for Defence Pio Tikoduadua revealed this in Parliament, noting a comprehensive review of the country’s intelligence structure is underway.

Tikoduadua says intelligence is currently collected and analyzed across several government agencies.

The Minister says lacking a central mechanism makes it difficult to coordinate information and provide leaders with clear security risk assessments.

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“Accordingly, I have asked the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs to lead a comprehensive review of Fiji’s current intelligence architecture and to develop options for the government’s consideration, including the potential establishment of a more centralised national intelligence capability.”

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu also raised concerns about gaps in intelligence coordination, questioning how the Government is working with regional partners while building national capabilities.

“And perhaps, if I may add another question to that, Honorable Speaker, to the Minister, in the meantime, you’ve talked about strategic intelligence. The region also offers some assistance. You’ve talked about NZIS, the security intelligence. The fusion center that’s also established in Vanuatu is doing strategic intelligence for there. How are we, in the meantime, working with these authorities while we are trying to fix the gaps?”

In response, Tikoduadua says Fiji shares intelligence regionally, but lacks a central body to synthesize information from various sources.

“Through the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service, New Zealand has provided technical assistance to help establish the review framework, methodology and the project design. This expertise will assist Fiji in conducting a structured and professional assessment of its intelligence architecture. Importantly, New Zealand’s support is limited to this foundational phase only.”

Tikoduadua stresses no final decision has been made on the proposed structure, adding that any reforms will uphold accountability, political neutrality, and constitutional rights.

The Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs has been directed to submit an options paper to the National Security Council by March next year.