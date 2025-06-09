Leaking fuel puts ship safety in focus

[Photo: FILE]

The safety of maritime passengers is being questioned amid concerns over how petrol is packaged, sealed, and stored aboard inter-island vessels.

Opposition MP Vijay Nath has questioned whether existing maritime safety requirements are enough to prevent dangerous practices, particularly when passengers resort to using plastic to secure poorly fitted lids on 20-litre fuel containers.

Nath raised the concern in Parliament, warning that leaking fuel aboard a passenger vessel presents a serious fire risk.

He pointed to a vehicle fire in Nadi the previous day, where a driver reportedly lit a cigarette while carrying petrol, resulting in the vehicle catching fire.

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Responding, Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau said fuel is classified as a dangerous good and can only be carried on vessels if prescribed safety requirements are met.

Under the Maritime Transport Act 2013 and the Maritime Carriage of Dangerous Goods Regulations 2014, fuel must be transported in suitable, properly sealed, leak-free and

clearly labelled containers.

Ro Filipe said vessel operators must also ensure fuel is stored in designated, well-ventilated areas away from passengers and incompatible cargo. Ships must have firefighting equipment, oil spill response kits and trained crew to manage emergencies involving dangerous goods.

However, the exchange exposed another area requiring clarification: the transportation of cooking gas canisters.

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya questioned whether gas canisters were covered by the same requirements, noting that their carriage is restricted on ships in some parts of the world.

Ro Filipe said he would need to check the specific regulations, although he had observed gas canisters being stored outside passenger compartments.

Nath also urged the government to consider supplying proper fuel containers and subsidising fuel transportation for remote maritime communities, arguing that fuel is essential

to the livelihoods of fishermen facing rising costs.

Ro Filipe said the proposal could be considered.

He responded to Nath’s question in Parliament on whether it is safe for passengers to carry fuel in gallons on ships that service maritime areas.