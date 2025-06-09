Fiji among top Commonwealth AI-Ready nations

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji has the potential to boost its economy by USD$90 million through increased use of AI in the next 10 years.

This, according to research by the Ayre Think Tank, an organisation founded by Antiguan-Canadian philanthropist Calvin Ayre, which examines the conditions affecting young people across 56 Commonwealth countries, including about 229,000 in Fiji.

The Ayre Index, launched at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda, revealed that Fiji ranks 12th out of 56 Commonwealth countries for youth AI readiness, scoring 56.9 out of 100 – the highest position among Pacific island nations.

Fiji finishes ahead of South Africa (13th), Trinidad and Tobago (14th) and Nigeria (15th), and is among just 15 Commonwealth members to meet the readiness benchmark.

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Applying scenarios developed by the International Monetary Fund to Fiji’s economy, the researchers calculate that AI could increase the level of the country’s GDP by US$90

million after ten years in their moderate scenario. The conservative estimate is US$43 million, rising to US$136 million under the optimistic scenario.

According to the research, a 2025 survey found that 62.5 per cent of young Fijian respondents had used AI for their studies and 49.3 per cent for work, while 85.3 per cent expected to use the technology in education or employment over the following year. The study revealed that Fiji scored 9.9 out of 10 for AI use and creation and 9.3 for

motivation and confidence, among the strongest results in the Commonwealth.

However, the study also reveals a gap between enthusiasm for AI and the wider digital skills needed to benefit from it. Fiji scores just 3.6 out of 10 for digital capability and 3.8 for education and training, while 71.2 per cent of businesses in the research reported internet disruptions.