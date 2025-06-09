School sanitation works await contractors

[Photo: File]

Forty-eight schools along the Suva-Nausori corridor have been identified as needing urgent upgrades to their water, sanitation and hygiene facilities.

The findings follow a 2024 infrastructure audit conducted by the Ministry of Education and its development partners, covering 86 primary and secondary schools.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says refurbishment works for all 48 schools are being supported through the Fiji Schools Infrastructure Project, with the donor currently undertaking the tender process to engage contractors.

“The infrastructure audit that was conducted in 2024 covered 86 primary and secondary schools along the Suva-Nausori Corridor. We identified a total of 48 schools requiring immediate infrastructure assistance through upgrading or new construction of WASH facilities.”

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Radrodro says the Ministry also carries out annual school inspections to identify infrastructure problems, including damaged or non-functional ablution blocks.

The Ministry uses the Fiji Education Management Information System to record school needs, with district officers responsible for verifying the information during routine visits.

An online register is also being developed to strengthen the monitoring of building grants and school infrastructure projects.