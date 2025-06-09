Dry spells challenge next year's crop

[Photo: Supplied]

Prolonged dry conditions associated with El Niño are posing challenges for sugarcane farmers in Labasa, with limited rainfall affecting crop growth and delaying essential farming activities, including fertiliser application.

For Bucauisau cane farmer Feroz Ali, the lack of rain is becoming a growing concern, particularly as he prepares his farm for the next crushing season.

Ali says some of his sugarcane is already showing signs of water stress, while the dry conditions have made it difficult for farmers to apply fertiliser at the right time.

He says rainfall is crucial after fertiliser application as it helps dissolve and carry nutrients into the soil, allowing the sugarcane roots to absorb them.

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“We can’t put the fertilizer on right time. We can’t put the fertilizer on right time because we need some rain. Rain will take the fertilizer to the roots.”

Despite the challenges, Ali says farmers remain committed to continuing production, with preparations already underway for next year and hopes of increasing cane output.

He is also calling on the Minister to work closely with the sugar industry to establish irrigation systems that would help farmers maintain their crops during prolonged dry spells.

Ali says while the dry conditions have affected farmers, he remains thankful for the favourable weather experienced during the harvesting period, which he hopes will contribute to a good cane harvest.