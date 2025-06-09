Nagado residents demand tarsealed road

[Photo: Supplied]

Residents of Nagado in Sabeto, Nadi are calling for urgent action to tarseal the road leading up to their village, highlighting that the unsealed road is generating dust which is affecting the health of people in the area.

The residents claim they have repeatedly approached authorities to upgrade the road, but their requests have fallen on deaf ears.

The road also provides access to the Sleeping Giant Zipline, Lion One Metals Limited, China Railway No.5 Engineering Group Fiji Co. Ltd, and other companies in the area.

However, despite the heavy use of the road, it has remained unsealed for years.

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Resident Aisake Navura says the dust generated by passing vehicles has become a daily problem for households along the road.

He explains that people are coughing and developing other illnesses because of the dust.

The road conditions also create difficulties for residents during the rainy season.

Nagado Village Headman Irami Bokoi says some taxi drivers refuse to travel to the village when it rains, while potholes remain a problem during dry weather.

He says authorities patch the potholes, but residents want the entire road tarsealed to address the problem.

FBC News sent questions to the Fiji Roads Authority but had not received a response at the time of publication.