News

Digital innovation could help market vendors

Nikhil Aiyush Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

November 4, 2026 12:00 pm

[Photo: FILE]

Market vendors across Fiji could soon benefit from a digital bookkeeping tool designed to help them manage their finances and access business opportunities.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, MSMEs and Communications Manoa Kamikamica highlighted the initiative in Parliament, saying it is among the innovative solutions being developed through the Fiji Innovation Hub.

Kamikamica says the digital tool is aimed at helping market vendors record their daily financial transactions, an important step towards transitioning from informal trading
into the formal economy.

“What the digital bookkeeping tools for market vendors will do, hopefully, Honorable Speaker, is allow our market vendors to start recording their financial activity. And as a first stage to becoming a formal business, we all know that if we provide an easy way for them to start recording, it’s an easy segue from moving into the formal part of the economy.”

Kamikamica says maintaining proper financial records could eventually help vendors approach lending institutions for financing to expand their businesses.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the Fiji Innovation Hub is supporting nine promising startups through mentorship, technical assistance and business development programmes.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to encourage digital innovation, strengthen small businesses and create new economic opportunities.

The Fiji Innovation Hub was established in July last year to support local entrepreneurs in developing innovative solutions and growing their businesses.

HIV increases risk of NCDs

12-mile limit for maritime security

Outdated laws leave sea security vulnerable

Tourism enterprises selected for project grants

Popular fast-food chain eyes Labasa

Government chases $48K airfare refund

Guarantors face debt recovery action

Drunk officers caught on camera

School sanitation works await contractors

Online portals simplify teacher registration

Yachting contributes $57.4 million to economy

Opposition party organiser killed in South Africa, election violence fears mount

Jury begins deliberating at Russell Brand’s rape and sexual assault trial

Hooda confident ahead of Nanovu rematch

Sukuna Bowl to official launch this weekend

Unforgettable debut for Kumar

An anonymous celebrity loses UK court bid to block reports of alleged sexual misconduct

Radrodro says Coalition respect must be mutual

Movie Review: In ‘Wild Horse Nine,’ death looms for a CIA goon

US Supreme Court leans toward Catholic preschools' challenge to LGBT protections

Naivakabula unfazed by overseas experience

Passport renewals go online

Pacific utilities face renewable energy hurdles

As Americans vote, Trump says US will stop $4 billion in aid to Israel

Skipper Cup talent earns 10 spots in Fijian Latui squad

‘Musk’ gets under Elon Musk’s skin, goes nationwide this week

Unsafe imports face scrutiny

Tubuna reassigned to Agriculture portfolio

Navua teenager grateful for Bula FC opportunity

Digital innovation could help market vendors

Shah Rukh Khan’s King seeks MORE screens than Avengers

Bomb threats on flights, cruise ship cause disruption in Europe, no devices found

Keira Knightley says returning spy thriller balances humour and moral complexity

Iran, US still far apart on deal to end war

$10m drug recovery centre planned

CDD questions Government’s CRC adoption

Businesses urged to address performance gaps

Ramayana BREAKS pre-Diwali jinx

Spain's transport minister says he will resign after latest deadly train crash

Naitasiri focused on strong start to Farebrother defence

Jillaroos team named to face Fiji in semi-final

Patel impressed with Team Fiji's performance

Overseas Fijians yet to submit views

Hate comments threaten social harmony

Health Ministry prepares for extreme weather

Fiji startup secures Silicon Valley opportunity

Ministry struggles with pineapple seedling demand

$235 million lost in scholarships

Innovation hub supports young entrepreneurs

Growing interest in Fiji’s agarwood industry

Indian national killed after two helicopters collide in Nepal's Mount Everest region

'I Play Rocky' tells the underdog story behind the classic underdog film

Fiji debt to hit $12.6B

Dual citizens eligible to operate taxis

Fiji considered for regional fuel hub

Fuel surcharge remains until December

Skills gap raises foreign worker questions

Mallam urges fans to start purchasing tickets

Trump raises doubts about renewed attacks on Iran

Bula FC signs youngest player

Court extends actor Imran Khan's stay in India

Cyclone Murasu begins making landfall on India's eastern coast

Tourism growth targets rural communities

LTA rejects vehicles with flames from exhausts

In ‘Godzilla Minus Zero,’ human-scaled melodrama stomps out the kaiju fun

Synthetic palm roofing brings new life to Fiji’s bure

Somosomo cooperative pilots maritime recycling

Judge tells Trump administration to stop demands on California about alleged noncitizen voters

Director calls revival of ‘In the Heights’ at NY City Center a ‘balm for these times’

QVS bullying case sparks parliamentary scrutiny

Dry spells challenge next year's crop

Night water rationing possible for Nadi and Lautoka

Three-hour delay hampered Vunato fire response

Tourism investment pipeline reaches $2 billion

Portable speed cameras for Nadi Airport-Martintar corridor

Bulikula target cleaner performance against Australia

Naisau welcomes tough test against Ravuwai

Scott Clifton and Tamara Tunie earn lead acting Daytime Emmys. ‘General Hospital’ wins again

Four hospitalized after Nalawa crash

82 percent of water sources could turn critical

FRCS denies involvement in airport gold incident

Trump administration takes California ballot fight to Supreme Court

Fiji asserts its dominance in Deaf 7s Championship

BMC removes Dia Mirza’s anti-cracker Diwali video after BJP’s objection

Bangladesh garment factories shut again as wage protests turn violent

Ramayana clocks Rs. 30 crore in advance bookings

NFA urges fire safety during Diwali

Fiji targets global outsourcing market

Trump touts Washington makeover as midterm campaign nears end

Fiji Rugby to name Skipper and Marama Select teams

Naividi's comeback journey fuels Bulikula World Cup dream

Melbourne Cup to air LIVE on FBC Sports

PAFCO faces $5.5m loss

Online threats increasingly put journalists at risk

SODELPA demands transparency in constitutional review

Judicial delays driven by systemic barriers

Labasa farmers hope to clear remaining cane

Farmers encouraged towards commercial agriculture

Navua Hospital upgrade faces delays

All communities must be heard

Labasa mill sets final crushing deadline

Former FHEC Chair charged

Prosecutors drop felony charge against rapper Rick Ross

Nine people dead in Learjet crash in south Florida, officials say

Committee role does not signal support: Seruiratu

Rabuka assures election timeline intact

Protecting journalists remains a media industry priority

FNU Bill seeks stronger governance

Nagado residents demand tarsealed road

‘Heat’ director Michael Mann sustains ‘superficial injury’ at gun range

Bulikula back their game plan against Jillaroos

German ministers vow tough response to Frankfurt riots and looting

Daunivavana eyes another boxing crown

In Afghanistan, musicians defy music ban to keep traditions alive

Rabuka says government is listening to public views

Quad partners back Fiji's push to modernize ports

Oleshky ceasefire expires, Ukraine evacuates civilians from parts of Kherson region

New Attorney General pledges integrity and fairness

Pacific unites against cyber threats

New Wainunu Police post a welcome relief

Council uncovers concerns in 37 retail checks

Woman loses $600 investment scam

Farebrother Challenge set for standalone spotlight

German engineering industry workers begin wage strikes

‘You Can See Everything,’ ‘Clayface’ lead sleepy Halloween weekend

Rabuka defers tabling of Constitution Amendment Bill report

Dauloloma ready for international challenge

Himesh Reshammiya makes a BIG revelation

Thousands join Indian opposition protest demanding poll chief's resignation

Kriti Sanon unites with Varun Dhawan and Amar Kaushik

Fiji fall to Senegal in Youth Olympic futsal opener

Truck driver arrested in drug find

Police step up patrols after Nabua brawl

Five killed in fresh ethnic violence in India's Manipur state

Sanday hails high-quality Skipper Cup season

Staples turns focus to tough Jillaroos clash

Rokotuitoga hungry for tough test against Nauru opponent

RFMF vows to break coup cycle

Undecided voters could shape election outcome

Salvation Army prioritises safety in rehab programme

Fiji may struggle to respond to next crisis

Stronger backing urged for local industries

RBF projects continued high inflation

Losses and debt overshadow FHL profit

JW Marriott Fiji Resort set to open 2027

Bati dealt triple injury blow in World Cup exit

Naisau out to repeat victory over Ravuwai

Fiji begins trials for historic World Girmitya Games

RFMF supports return of Ombudsman

Yaqona consumption addressed in addiction recovery

El-Nino raises water concerns

Lau gets new infrastructure

RFMF rejects immunity to break coup cycle

Lau chiefs support constitutional amendments

Program adopts ‘no-strike policy’ for recovery

Diwali Dhoom celebrated with massive turnout

Ratuniyarawa hails long-awaited Skipper Cup triumph

Smythe hails pride of representing Fiji Bulikula on World Stage

Rokotuitoga welcomes tough challenge against Nauru’s Iga

Rabuka stresses crucial vote

Farmers face El Niño challenges

Investor confidence and fiscal discipline key

Tourism arrivals boost Fiji’s economic growth

Bulikula captain savouring historic World Cup run

Kiwis rout Fiji Bati in World Cup pool clash

King Charles' sorrow over slavery faces test as reparations movement gains ground

Country star Riley Green shares surprising dating life update

EU fees that hit cheap Shein, Temu parcels could raise €6 billion, document shows

Nadroga snatch Skipper Cup title in dramatic finish against Nadi

Prasad expects NFP MPs to comply

Rabuka urges responsible voters decision

RFMF submits position on Constitution Bill

Naitasiri youth take message down river

SEEP calls for consultation on mining project

Kourtney son Reign says she does this for the cameras

Historic Bulikula reach World Cup semi-finals

Mass protests sweep Italy during nationwide strike

Nasinu crowned new Marama Cup champions

NFL Coach Belichick and Hudson broke up last year

PAP seeks majority seats to govern alone

NFP directs MPs to reject Constitution Bill

FCCC announces November fuel price increase

Wall Street closes sharply lower as AI cash burn fears spark tech selloff

DPM accuses Bainimarama, Sayed-Khaiyum of power grab

Technology could bring justice closer: Roberts

Nadroga gallop past defending champions Nadi in U20 final

Lisa Rinna dressed up as Kylie Jenner for halloween

Naqari focused on bringing home WABA title

Bulikula focused on getting the basics right

S&P Global revises Meta's outlook to 'negative' on AI spending

US approves $2.1 billion Patriot missile sale to Ukraine

2013 Constitution enabled coup-free transition: Draunidalo

G11 members intend to contest under PAP banner

Over-reliance on AI threatens legal practice

Landowners formally oppose mining project

TSLS hubs digitalizes services

Rewa Diwali Dhoom promises fun for families

Player management key for Nadi and Nadroga

Bati ready to leave it all on the field

Tuidama refuses to give up on rugby dream