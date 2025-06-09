Sanday hails high-quality Skipper Cup season

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Fiji Rugby board chair John Sanday says while he is pleased with the standard of rugby delivered throughout the 2026 Skipper Cup season, he is sad to see the competition come to an end after an exciting year of action.

Sanday says maintaining a high standard of rugby was a priority from the beginning of the season, with the terms of participation set to ensure the competition remained competitive, entertaining and of high quality.

He says the season delivered exactly that, with several exciting match-ups throughout the competition, culminating in a thrilling final between Nadroga and Nadi at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

He has also acknowledged the collective effort behind the successful season, extending his gratitude to Fiji Rugby staff and management, volunteers, supporters, coaches and all participating Skipper Cup teams.

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Sanday says the contribution of everyone involved has played an important role in making this year’s competition a success.

With another season now behind them, he is optimistic about the future, assuring rugby fans that next year’s Skipper Cup will be bigger and better.