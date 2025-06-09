Council uncovers concerns in 37 retail checks

[Photo: FILE]

The Consumer Council has raised concerns over misleading discounts, expired food products and falsely labelled religious idols as shoppers flock to stores ahead of Diwali.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says the Council has conducted 37 market surveillance visits across supermarkets and other retailers selling Diwali-related products, identifying both recurring problems and new concerns.

Among the issues is bait advertising, where businesses promote products that are unavailable when customers arrive.

Shandil warns that advertised discounts do not always deliver genuine savings.

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“So we have seen instances where sale prices you know are no better than the regular prices but however because that item is on demand it is put as a sale item. So this is where comparing prices is very essential so that you know consumers can go from shop to shop, compare prices and get a better deal.”

With families buying ingredients for sweets and other festive food, Shandil says the discovery of expired products on shelves is another concern.

“For example, if you make sweets, you will buy as many sweets related items as you can. For example, condensed milk and there are many things like food colors, vanilla.So here we have seen some items on the shelf that are expired. The expired product is being sold. So here I will tell the consumer again that when you buy, be sure to check the expiry date. So that whatever you are buying, it is worth your money.”

With shopping activities expected to pick up from this week consumers have been urged to be vigilant while shopping.