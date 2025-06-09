Fiji asserts its dominance in Deaf 7s Championship

The Fiji Men’s Deaf 7s side continues to make its mark at the World Deaf 7s Championship in Japan, securing a place in the semi-finals following an impressive run of performances.

Fiji opened its campaign with a 26-17 victory over South Africa before defeating Wales 27-12 and thrashing New Zealand 82-0.

Head coach Tevita Rokoqiqi says the team is pleased to see its hard work paying off, but the players remain focused, knowing their job is far from finished.

Rokoqiqi says he could not be prouder of his side’s performances and believes the team has what it takes to progress to the final.

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He adds that with the right support and opportunities, the players have the potential to become the best in the world.

“We are just proud oof how well the boys have been performing. They have been putting in he hard yard over the past few months and now we are set to play in the semi-final. The boys have been giving their best and we are excited for our next game.”

Rokoqiqi also hopes deaf athletes will receive the same recognition, support and opportunities as other athletes representing the country on the international stage.

Fiji will now turn its attention to the semi-finals, which are scheduled to kick off at 3.46pm this afternoon.