Skipper Cup talent earns 10 spots in Fijian Latui squad

The Skipper Cup competition will have a strong presence in the Fijian Latui squad, with 10 locally based players earning selection in the 37-member team announced by Fiji Rugby today.

The selections highlight the growing importance of the domestic competition in Fiji Rugby’s wider player development pathway, with players from six Skipper Cup teams earning an opportunity to be part of the new professional programme.

Naitasiri leads the domestic representation with three players in Johnny Muller, Ratu Osea Dasalusalu and Alipate Waidilo.

Nadi also has three representatives in Peni Naruma, Leone Nawai and Mosese Naura, while Nadroga’s Joeli Baleilevuka, Ba’s Isaia Lotawa, Suva’s Isoa Koroinawai and Kadavu’s Joseva Baleiloa complete the list.

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The selections provide a significant opportunity for the local-based players to test themselves alongside some of Fiji’s overseas-based professionals and further develop their game in a high-performance environment.

The 37-member squad also features players from established European clubs, including Bayonne, La Rochelle, Toulon, Racing 92 and Stade Français, as Fiji Rugby looks to build depth and strengthen its professional playing pathway.

Fijian Drua prop Mesake Doge and New Zealand-based tighthead prop Samuela Tawake are also included.

The team will be guided by head coach and Rugby Director Patrice Lagisquet, with Arnaud Dubois appointed General Manager.

The coaching and management group includes former Fiji internationals and experienced specialists, with three Fiji-based coaches, Senirusi Seruvakula, Kele Leawere and Cohen Politini, travelling to work alongside the European coaching group as part of their professional development.

The Fiji Latui programme is another important step in Fiji Rugby’s efforts to expand its professional playing base, with the inclusion of 10 Skipper Cup players providing a clear pathway for domestic talent to progress to the next level.

The team will play their first match next Wednesday against Ireland A.