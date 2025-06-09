Growing interest in Fiji’s agarwood industry

[Photo: FCLC/Facebook Page]

More than 600 people have participated in agarwood training programmes across Fiji, reflecting growing interest in the industry’s potential to create new economic opportunities.

FCLC Chief Executive Jiu Daunivalu says the training sessions, held in Nadi, Labasa, Savusavu and Suva, attracted participants eager to learn about the economic benefits of agarwood agroforestry.

Daunivalu says many participants also expressed interest in joining the Agarwood Association and obtaining seedlings to begin cultivation.

She says the industry has the potential to provide landowners with new sources of income while supporting rural development and economic diversification.

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Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce and Business Development Manoa Kamikamica has also endorsed the initiative, highlighting agarwood production as an emerging high-value industry.

Speaking at the programme’s closing ceremony in Suva last month, Kamikamica highlighted the potential for agarwood cultivation to create sustainable income opportunities for

rural communities.

Daunivalu has also acknowledged the support of Investment Fiji and the Fiji Development Bank in developing the sector.

She says collaboration between government agencies, financial institutions and growers will be important in unlocking the industry’s economic potential.

Daunivalu adds that agarwood cultivation could allow landowners to become active participants in a high-value industry, helping improve livelihoods for families and communities over the long term.