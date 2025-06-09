Latui opens new pathway for local players to push for RWC selection

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The Fijian Latui is giving local players another opportunity to put themselves in contention for the FIJI Water Flying Fijians’ 2027 Rugby World Cup squad, with Fiji Rugby stressing that national selection will not be guaranteed for any player.

With just 33 places available for the World Cup, Fiji Rugby General Manager High Performance Unit Naca Cawanibuka says the Latui will provide an additional performance platform for players to compete, prove their ability and push for national selection.

Cawanibuka says the initiative sends a clear message to both established internationals and emerging local talent that opportunities remain open, but places must be earned.

“It’s a performance platform where everyone competes.”

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He says the Latui will also widen the selection pool beyond players in the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua system, creating another avenue for local players to catch the attention of the national coaching team.

With FIJI Water Flying Fijians head coach Jake White aware of the project, Cawanibuka says the Latui could also provide valuable options ahead of the Northern Tour, particularly if injuries create vacancies in the national squad.

He believes the competition will strengthen Fiji Rugby’s depth and ensure more players have the opportunity to put their hands up for the biggest stage in international rugby.