Dauloloma ready for international challenge

[Photo Supplied]

Fijian Boxer Semi Dauloloma is preparing for a significant milestone in his boxing career when he steps into the ring against New Zealand’s Joseph Saumoa at the upcoming Island Boxing event.

The bout will mark Dauloloma’s first time facing an overseas opponent, adding extra significance to the challenge as he looks to make his mark against international competition.

The two boxers will meet in the main supporting bout at AD Patel College in Ba on the 21st of this month, following Saturday’s official launch of the Island Boxing event, where boxers involved in the programme signed on for the upcoming contest.

The main event will feature Alifereti Kauyaca and Savenaca Naliva battling for the Cruiserweight title, with the card also expected to provide an opportunity for local fighters to showcase their talent.

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For Dauloloma, the clash against Saumoa presents an important opportunity to test his ability against an overseas opponent and take another step forward in his boxing career.