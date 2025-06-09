Businesses urged to address performance gaps

[Photo: Supplied]

Fijian businesses are being challenged to identify weaknesses in their operations and improve productivity, as the country looks to strengthen its competitiveness and support long-term economic

growth.

Fiji National University’s National Training and Productivity Centre says organisations need to move beyond simply running their businesses and focus on improving leadership, customer service, workforce performance and overall results.

NTPC is encouraging businesses to adopt its internationally recognised Business Excellence Framework ahead of the 27th Fiji Business Excellence Awards.

Manager Quality Awards Viliame Waqalaivi says the framework helps organizations assess how well they are performing, identify gaps and make practical improvements.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the programme is not just about winning awards, but building better systems that deliver results.

Waqalaivi says more organizations are now progressing through the different award levels, showing improvements in how they manage and operate their businesses.

He says it is also encouraging to see more government ministries and public sector organizations He says improving the way organisations operate is important in building a more productive and globally competitive Fiji.