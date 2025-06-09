Hooda confident ahead of Nanovu rematch

[Source: File]

Indian boxer Aarti Hooda is backing her preparation as she gets ready to face Fiji’s Laite Nanovu in the WABA Light Flyweight title bout at Saturday’s ZEG Boxing Promotion in Suva.

The fight will mark Hooda’s third visit to Fiji, with the Indian fighter saying she has always enjoyed competing in the country due to the support she has received from local fans.

“I have come to Fiji for the third time. My experience before this was very good and I am very happy to be here because last time the public here supported me a lot.”

Hooda, who defeated Nanovu in their previous meeting in Suva last year, says boxing has been part of her life from an early age thanks to the encouragement of her family, particularly her father.

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“My father was a kabaddi coach and he supported me a lot. After getting so much support from my family, I felt that boxing would be easy for me and I fell in love with the sport.”

Ahead of Saturday’s rematch, Hooda says she is expecting another competitive contest but believes she has put in the work needed to emerge victorious once again.

“I am very excited because my first match here was also against Laite. This time I have come with full preparation and I will give my one hundred percent effort.”

The ZEG Boxing Promotion will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, with the tournament available live on Viti+ for $99 FJD locally and $189 FJD for viewers overseas.