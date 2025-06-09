USP appoints Patricia Naisara to Executive role

[Photo: SUPPLIED/University of the South Pacific]

The University of the South Pacific has appointed Patricia Naisara as its new Executive Director, People and Workforce Strategy.

Naisara joins USP from Westpac Fiji, where she heads the bank’s human resources function, overseeing workforce planning and staff development.

She is a commercial lawyer by profession, with experience in employment relations, corporate compliance, banking and finance.

Naisara holds a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws degrees, as well as a Professional Diploma in Legal Practice from USP.

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Beyond her professional career, she chairs the Fiji Women’s Fund Governance Board.

She is also the Vice Chair of the Women’s Entrepreneurial Business Council and serves as President of the Fiji Women Lawyers Association for 2026.

Naisara says she is excited about the opportunity to take on a new challenge and contribute to an institution that means so much to the Pacific.

She will officially take up the position on January 25 2027.