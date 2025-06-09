Indian boxer Kumar eager to impress in Fiji debut

[Source: File]

Indian boxer Ankit Kumar is looking forward to making a strong impression when he takes on Fiji’s Ratu Rakuro in the WABA Welterweight title fight at Saturday’s ZEG Boxing Promotion in Suva.

The 12-year boxing veteran from Haryana says the bout will be his second professional fight outside India and his first appearance in Fiji.

“My name is Ankit Kumar. I am from Haryana, India. It’s been 12 years since I started boxing and this is my second professional fight outside of India.”

Kumar revealed he learned about the opportunity through his team manager and was quick to accept the challenge.

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“My team manager told me about the fight and I decided to take the opportunity.”

Despite it being his first visit to Fiji, Kumar says he has heard plenty of positive things about the country and is excited to compete in front of local fans.

“This is my first time in Fiji. My friends told me it’s a good place and I’m happy to be here.”

The Indian fighter is hoping spectators will turn out in numbers for the title clash and support the event.

“I want the people here to come and support us. Boxing is not just about fighting, it’s also about entertainment and enjoyment.”

Kumar has previously competed in countries including Nepal and Dubai and will now be aiming to add a WABA title to his résumé when he steps into the ring against Rakuro.

The ZEG Boxing Promotion will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, with the tournament available live on Viti+ for $99 FJD locally and $189 FJD for viewers overseas.