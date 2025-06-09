Stewart says she ‘really screwed up’ with homeless Halloween costume

[Photo Credit: CNN News]

Martha Stewart has said she is “distressed” and “sorry,” after her choice of Halloween costume sparked a backlash.

In a since-deleted image on Instagram, the TV personality, entrepreneur and author — who is America’s first self-made female billionaire — appeared dressed as a homeless person, wearing a black hat, distressed jeans and a cardigan, with black marks smeared across her face, as she held up a sign that read “I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!” In the post’s caption, Stewart promoted her candle collection.

Critics soon weighed in on social media, with one saying, “I think that Martha Stewart wins this year for the most tone-deaf Halloween costume.”

Another described the move as “grotesque, disgusting, morally bankrupt, incredibly wrong,” adding, “What in the ‘let them eat cake’ is this costume?”

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More than 700,000 people in the US are homeless, according to official data.

Addressing the uproar the following day, Stewart said her look was meant to raise awareness.

Later that day, she issued an apology in a statement released on her Instagram story.

CNN has reached out to her representatives for further comment.

Stewart’s costume was not the first to spark controversy this year. In August, Target apologized and stopped selling a Halloween costume that depicted a circus clown after critics said it evoked Blackface and minstrel shows.