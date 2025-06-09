$30K business-class bill for two Ministers

[Photo: File]

Two Assistant Ministers incurred more than $30,000 in business-class airfare costs for the same US program last year.

The US Government had already provided economy-class airfares, accommodation and logistical support for their participation.

The two officials, Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Sovui Vanawalu and Assistant Minister for Justice Ratu Josaia Niudamu, each cost taxpayers almost $19,000 for the trip.

The expenses are detailed in Prime Minister and Minister for Civil Service Sitiveni Rabuka’s written response to Parliamentary Question from Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu.

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The government recorded $15,211.75 for each assistant minister’s business-class return airfare.

It also paid $150 in travel insurance and $3,576.31 in daily allowances for Vanawalu, bringing his total to $18,938.06.

Niudamu’s expenses were almost identical, with $3,576.27 in daily allowances bringing his total to $18,938.02.

Combined, the two trips cost the government $37,876.08, including $30,423.50 in business-class airfares.

However, the Prime Minister’s response does not explain why business-class fares were charged to Fiji when the US had provided economy-class air travel.

It also does not clarify whether the government paid for the full business-class tickets or only the additional cost of upgrading from economy class.

Niudamu’s other overseas engagements added to his travel expenditure.

For a Strategic Dialogue on Law and Justice in Japan, the Japanese Ministry of Justice covered his airfares, accommodation and per diems.

The government paid $6,652.47 in additional costs, including $3,657.20 for a business-class upgrade and $2,995.27 to cover the difference in daily allowance rates.

His trip to Brazil for the Inter-Parliamentary Union-COP30 Parliamentary Meeting cost the government another $54,838.28.

That included $47,859 in airfares, $150 in travel insurance and $6,829.28 in daily allowances.

Niudamu’s total overseas travel expenditure for the period covered by the response was $80,428.77.

Vanawalu’s US program was the only official overseas engagement listed for him during the same period, costing $18,938.06.