Fiji Rugby relies on sponsors and donors to fund Fijian Latui programme

Fiji Rugby is relying on sponsors, donors and internal support to meet the financial demands of the newly established Fijian Latui programme, with the union taking responsibility for ensuring players are properly supported.

Fiji Rugby CEO Koli Sewabu says funding has come from several sources, including support from within France, as well as sponsors and donors who have helped get the programme off the ground.

While the union is providing support for player welfare and travel arrangements, Sewabu says securing additional financial backing will be important as the Latui looks to establish itself on the international stage.

“Fiji Rugby is supporting them from a welfare perspective, making sure that they travel on time and all the welfare.”

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The financial commitment also comes as Fiji Rugby looks to provide the team with regular international competition and opportunities to test local talent against overseas opposition.

The Latui had initially hoped to add an England A fixture to its schedule, but timing constraints have affected those plans.

Sewabu says the union will reassess its position following the Ireland A match, before exploring further opportunities against England A and other international representative sides.

The programme is expected to provide another pathway for local players to push for selection in the Flying Fijians ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup, with 10 Skipper Cup players included in the inaugural 37-member squad.

The side will meet Munster Selection in Cork Island next Saturday for their first match.