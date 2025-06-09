Committee role does not signal support: Seruiratu

Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji / Facebook ]

Opposition members will remain on the Special Committee reviewing the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026 to challenge proposed changes and ensure public concerns are heard, says Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu.

Seruiratu stresses that their continued participation should not be interpreted as support for the Government’s proposals or its handling of the reform process.

Seruiratu says the extension reinforces concerns the Opposition raised earlier about the short consultation timetable.

He says remaining on the committee allows Opposition members to scrutinise the amendments and fulfil their responsibility to the public.

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“We remain in the Committee because we have a constitutional, parliamentary, and moral responsibility to the people of Fiji. Together with my parliamentary colleagues, the Honourable Parvin Bala, the Honourable Alvick Maharaj and the Honourable Jone Usamate, we are determined to ensure that the concerns of ordinary Fijians are heard, respected, and properly considered.”

Meanwhile, NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad says the extension will not ease concerns that the process is being rushed.

He has renewed his call for constitutional reform to continue after the general election, allowing more time for debate and broader agreement.

“We believe that these three additional weeks is not going to allay the fears, the suspicions, and the perception of the people that has been created. Therefore, I would urge the Honorable Prime Minister and the Special Committee to rethink the timeline, and I once again propose that we carry this process after the General Election, and build a much better consensus, discussion, debate, disagreements, so that whatever we get after that has the acceptance and the perception that it’s a document that would be owned by everyone in the country.”

SODELPA Leader Aseri Radrodro has also welcomed the additional consultation time but says his party does not support Bill No. 32 in its current form.

Radrodro wants further consultations, particularly in Naitasiri, where he says public engagement has been limited or has not taken place.

He says people must have an opportunity to understand the proposed amendments and expects the final version presented to Parliament to consider the recommendations SODELPA submitted to the Prime Minister.