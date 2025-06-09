Firework use time to be announced soon

[Photo: FILE]

Public guidelines on the safe and responsible use of fireworks during Diwali celebrations are expected to be issued soon, including set operational hours.

Minister for Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo says a public notice will outline the official rules as authorities balance festive celebrations with public safety.

Ahead of the festivities, inspectors from the Mineral Resources Department are conducting compliance checks at retail outlets across the Central and Western divisions, with inspections set to expand to the Northern Division.

“I’ve been told today from the MRD department that the notice will have 12 midnight as the cut-off time. In the next few days, there’s going to be a reminder that will come up from the Director, MRD, outlining the use and the hours of use. Just reminding everybody of the responsibility of fireworks because they can also cause unfortunate incidents; we’ve had in the past where people have been injured, houses have been burned down, and we don’t want that to happen.”

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With public safety a key priority, the Minister is urging everyone to follow safety protocols to prevent avoidable tragedies.

The call for vigilance is shared by the Ministry of Local Government, particularly given current weather conditions across the country.

“So people can have a safe and secure Diwali. Now we are in the dry season. It’s always important that we take the necessary, especially the basic measures and steps, to ensure that we do the right thing. To avoid fire incidents in our residential areas as well as at home.

Authorities are encouraging the public to enjoy Diwali responsibly while taking all necessary measures to protect their families, neighbours, and property.