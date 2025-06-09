Bulikula target cleaner performance against Australia

Vodafone Fiji Bulikula will look to eliminate costly errors and deliver a more complete performance as they take on Australia in their Rugby League World Cup semifinal clash.

Defensive coach Isaac Michael says errors around dummy-half were among the areas that let the side down, disrupting their attacking momentum and preventing them from producing the 70-minute performance they had targeted.

Michael admits the mistakes proved costly and says the team will focus on addressing them during the week as they prepare for a tougher test against the Jillaroos.

He says team selection will also depend on how players recover, with the coaching staff set to assess any injuries and minor knocks before naming their strongest available side.

Article continues after advertisement

Michael has confirmed there were no major injury concerns following the match, although a few bumps and bruises will need to be checked.

The Bulikula will be determined to sharpen their execution and reduce unforced errors as they prepare to face Australia.

They meet the Jillaroos at 6.45pm on Sunday.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.