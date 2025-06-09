Woman loses $600 investment scam

[Photo: File]

A woman has allegedly lost $600 after being promised a $10,000 return through an electronic gift card investment opportunity promoted through Viber.

A 25-year-old man is expected to appear at the Nadi Magistrates Court today, charged with one count of Obtaining Financial Advantage by Deception.

The Fiji Police Force Anti-Scam Taskforce alleges the accused contacted the victim through Viber between May 12 and 22 this year, offering her an opportunity to purchase electronic gift cards in exchange for $10,000 to start her business.

The victim allegedly transferred $600 after being promised a return on her investment.

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However, after failing to receive the promised amount, she reported the matter to the police.

The Anti-Scam Taskforce is investigating the alleged case as Police continue to warn the public about investment opportunities that promise large financial returns.