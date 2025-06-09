Family calls for diabetes understanding

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

For Elenani Dawai, the fight for better understanding and support for children living with Type 1 diabetes is deeply personal.

Dawai’s 15-year-old daughter is living with Type 1 diabetes, and she says the diagnosis changed the lives of their entire family.

Speaking at Diabetes Fiji’s 13th anniversary celebration last night, Dawai says the diagnosis also affected her five other children, forcing the family to adjust to a new reality of hospital visits, sleepless nights, regular blood sugar monitoring and emotional challenges.

“Living with Type 1 diabetes is not easy, particularly for children navigating their teenage years.”

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Dawai says children living with diabetes often face judgement and misunderstanding from people who do not fully understand their experiences.

She believes families and communities need to move beyond simply telling these children to be strong and instead show them kindness, patience and understanding.

Dawai also highlights the limitations of diabetes technology available in Fiji compared to other countries, where devices such as continuous glucose monitors help patients better manage their condition.

“Let us not make them fight for understanding and support as well.”

The Diabetes Awareness Campaign was also launched during the anniversary celebration, ahead of the annual commemoration on the 14th of this month.