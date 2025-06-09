Drunk officers caught on camera

[Photo: File]

Two Fiji Corrections Service officers have been disciplined for abusing and obstructing police officers during a night patrol in Suva.

The incident, captured in a video that circulated online involved the off-duty officers being under the influence of liquor.

The FCS states it has completed its internal investigation and taken action against the two personnel following the incident outside a popular Suva nightclub.

The officers were off duty when the incident occurred. Their conduct was captured in video footage that later circulated online.

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The corrections service said the behaviour displayed was completely against the standards of respect, duty and public trust expected of officers wearing the uniform.

It also expressed regret over the incident, saying the actions undermined fellow law enforcement officers and the longstanding working relationship between the two organisations.

The FCS adds that mandatory professional conduct training will continue for all serving personnel to reinforce discipline and prevent similar incidents.