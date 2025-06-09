Fiji targets global outsourcing market

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fiji is looking to attract more international businesses and create jobs by promoting its growing outsourcing industry in Australia and New Zealand.

Outsource Fiji, together with Mindpearl and Centrecom, showcased the country’s skilled workforce and business capabilities at the Future CX Summit 2026 in Auckland last week.

Mindpearl Business Development Director Shayne Jackson says Fijians’ dedication, professionalism and adaptability make them valuable to international businesses.

Centrecom Managing Director Anthony Cassar says Fiji’s outsourcing industry can compete internationally, and working together will help attract more business opportunities.

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Outsource Fiji also showcased Fijian culture through traditional warriors and a kava experience, giving delegates a taste of the country.

Outsource Fiji says it will continue promoting Fiji as a trusted outsourcing destination, to attract investment and create more employment opportunities for Fijians.