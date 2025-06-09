Ramayana clocks Rs. 30 crore in advance bookings

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-led Ramayana is headed to take a bumper opening at the box office in India, as the advances have started to see massive surge from today.

As of Monday at 10 PM, Ramayana has sold tickets worth Rs. 30 crore all across the country, and the final pre-sales could go as high as Rs. 60 crore from hereon.

A large chunk of this business has come in from the Hindi version, as the pre-sales in Hindi stand around Rs. 25 crore, with the remaining biz coming in from Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

Talking of our conventional judgement parameter, Ramayana has sold 2,25,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – and is looking at a final advance of 5 lakh tickets.

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The opening day Ramayana will find a placement in the top 3 biggest of all time, and that’s despite the Pre-Diwali window. The real value of the film in Hindi could be as high as the Rs. 90 crore mark, as the pre-Diwali factor has taken a toll in certain markets.

Ramayana is receiving a positive response from the early screenings, as we at Bollywood Hungama have given the film a perfect 5-star rating. The expectations are huge and the film is expected to be a massive blockbuster upon its release.