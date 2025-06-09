Naisau welcomes tough test against Ravuwai

[File Photo]

Fijian boxer Josateki Naisau is relishing the challenge of facing Josaia Ravuwai, believing his opponent has the skills to make his professional boxing debut a stern test.

The Navavai, Ra native, who has maternal links to Kaloulia, Kadavu, will meet Ravuwai in a three-round exhibition bout, with each round lasting three minutes, at the upcoming Zeg Boxing Promotions event.

Naisau believes Ravuwai is a quality opponent and expects a competitive contest, knowing he will need to be at his best when the two step into the ring.

His preparations began last year while competing in the amateur ranks, giving him valuable experience as he builds towards the next chapter of his boxing career.

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Having left school in Form Six, Naisau continued to pursue his passion for boxing under the guidance of Nausori Boxing Club and his coach, Ratu Seru Tuilomaloma.

The upcoming bout marks a significant milestone for the young fighter, who admits his excitement is difficult to put into words as he prepares to make his professional debut.

For Naisau, the opportunity is not only about stepping into the professional ring but also proving that the hard work and sacrifices made along the way can translate into success.

They will meet at the Zeg Boxing Promotions this Saturday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE action on Viti+.