Police step up patrols after Nabua brawl

[File Photo]

Police are stepping up routine patrols and community policing in Nabua following a brawl on Sunday night.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe has directed the increased police presence to prevent further violence.

He says although no formal report was lodged over the brawl, officers will work to identify those who instigated the fight and prevent the situation from escalating.

ACP Vusonilawe is urging families to speak with their children and youths about the consequences of their actions.

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Meanwhile, Police are investigating alleged assaults involving students in the area last Wednesday.

Four victims claim they were assaulted by a group of youths along Mead Road.

Investigators are working to identify the suspects as enquiries continue.