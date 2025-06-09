Tourism enterprises selected for project grants

[Photo: File]

Nine community-based tourism enterprises in the Northern Division have been selected to receive infrastructure support under the World Bank-funded World Eco-Project.

The initiative, which has a budget of US$1.5 million for construction alone, will support six enterprises in Cakaudrove, including Taveuni, two in Macuata and one in Bua.

Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says the World Eco-Project is not simply about attracting more tourists to the North but about developing sustainable tourism experiences and improving the livelihoods of people living in the region.

He says the project focuses on strengthening the northern economy through improved infrastructure, essential services, stronger local businesses and greater economic opportunities.

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A key component of the initiative is the Community-Based Tourism (CBT) Grant Initiative, which supports eligible tourism enterprises, including cooperatives, trusts and associations with shared benefits across communities rather than limited to individual households.

The grants will fund improvements such as walking trails, river crossings, visitor accommodation, signage, access facilities and designated spaces where local women and artisans can display and sell their handicrafts to tourists.

Gavoka clarifies that the grant funding would not be handed directly to the selected communities in cash.

Instead, the Ministry will engage contractors and suppliers and make direct payments for approved infrastructure works in accordance with World Bank procurement requirements adding the works will be supervised by a design and supervision firm.

He adds the nine enterprises were selected following an assessment process that considered governance, registration, ownership, community readiness, tourism demand, commercial viability, social and environmental benefits, and value for money and implementation readiness.

Gavoka reaffirms that communities would be involved in deciding what would be built, ensuring the improvements were safe, suitable for their locations, affordable to maintain and respectful of local culture and the environment.

“That is the development we want to see, because tourism that succeeds from the north must first succeed for its people.”

The current target is to complete the infrastructure works by the end of 2027.