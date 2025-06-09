Labasa farmers hope to clear remaining cane

[Photo: FILE]

Cane farmers in Labasa are hoping for a few extra days of crushing as they race to complete their final deliveries before the Fiji Sugar Corporation’s Labasa mill closes this Friday.

Cane supply has remained low since July, with farmers struggling to meet production targets.

Bucaisau farmer Feroz Ali says the mill is receiving only half of its daily crushing requirement, despite farmers doing their best to deliver the remaining cane.

“We are still supplying the cane. If a few days have been given to us, it’s good. A few more days. But it depends. We can’t supply more cane to the mill.”

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Ali estimates between 500 and 600 tonnes of cane remain to be harvested in his sector, but says overall production has dropped below target.

Meanwhile, Minister for Sugar Tomasi Tunabuna says the decision to close the Labasa mill this Friday follows consultations with growers and stakeholders.

“Standover cane has always been part of the season. Every harvesting season we’ll always have standover cane.”

Tunabuna says the cost of continuing crushing operations must be considered when deciding whether to extend the season.

He says stakeholder discussions must be respected, as they have been in previous harvesting seasons.

Farmers in Seaqaqa, Labasa and surrounding areas are now focused on completing their remaining harvest and supplying the mill by Thursday, before crushing operations end on Friday.