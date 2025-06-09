Jillaroos team named to face Fiji in semi-final

[Source: Australian Jillaroos﻿/Facebook]

Australian Jillaroos coach Jess Skinner has named a strong forward pack in preparation for their historic Rugby League World Cup 2026 Semi Final against Vodafone Fiji Bulikula on Sunday.

Props Simaima Taufa and Millie Elliott return to the side after sitting out last week’s record win over Wales, while Tiana Penitani Gray is set to reprise her role in the second row after being sidelined with a foot complaint.

In the halves, Jocelyn Kelleher returns alongside halfback Tarryn Aiken reprising their successful partnership forged in the opening two wins of the Pool stages.

The Jillaroos haven’t faced a Fiji team in a Test match since 1998, with Skinner looking forward to the challenge presented by this year’s World Cup debutantes who have posted strong wins over the PNG Orchids and France and pushed powerhouses the Kiwi Ferns all the way in their opening match.

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“I have been impressed with how Fiji have come into the tournament this year and displayed their style of football across the park. As Jillaroos, we have been looking to build each game and know we will be well prepared to face Fiji on Sunday.”

The Jillaroos game against Fiji will be followed by Australia taking on Samoa in the Men’s Semi Final.

You can watch the Bulikula vs Jillaroos match at 6.45pm on Sunday LIVE on FBC Sports.