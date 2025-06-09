Mallam urges fans to start purchasing tickets

Zeg Boxing promoter Alfaaz Mallam is urging boxing fans and spectators to secure their tickets early to avoid missing out on the action when the Zeg Boxing Promotion gets underway this Saturday.

The event will feature a total of 12 bouts, including five title fights, with some of the country’s top boxers set to showcase their skills in the ring.

Mallam says they are expecting tickets to sell quickly, given the exciting fight card lined up for the night.

The main event will see former Olympian Winston Hill challenge Isikeli Senidoko for the Super Middleweight title in what is expected to be an exciting showdown.

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“It’s going to be exciting and you won’t want to miss out on any of the action so be sure to start buying your tickets early.”

Tickets are available for purchase online through TicketMax, with prices set at $20 for side balcony, $30 for balcony and $50 for ringside seating.

Boxing fans are also invited to attend the official weigh-in, which will take place at Albert Park in Suva on Friday at 12pm.

The event will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, with the first bout scheduled to begin at 5pm.

For those unable to attend in person, the event will also be broadcast live on viti+, with viewing packages costing $99 for local viewers and $189 for overseas viewers.