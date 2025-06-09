Yachting contributes $57.4 million to economy

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s yachting sector contributed an estimated $57.4 million to the economy in 2025, with spending benefiting marinas, local businesses and island communities beyond the main tourism centres.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka told Parliament that Fiji welcomed 824 international yachts last year, generating approximately $52 million in direct visitor expenditure.

Gavoka says the ministry is working with relevant agencies to address longstanding clearance and administrative concerns that affect visiting yachts.

During supplementary questions, MP Kumar asked whether the government would consider extending the permitted stay for yachts beyond 24 months, given their substantial spending in the economy.

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Gavoka confirmed that the proposal remains under consideration.

“It used to be five years, so they came down to two years. My ministry is interested, is pushing for the length of stay to be, length of crewing to be five years. The Honorable Member is correct. The longer they stay in Fiji, the more they spend. So it’s certainly an area that we are exploring.”

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu asked whether existing coordination mechanisms, including the fusion centre under the Ministry of Defence, could be used to improve coordination between border agencies.

In response, Gavoka highlighted a new yacht management system developed by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, which will provide a central platform for submitting and processing clearance information.

He says the system will reduce clearance documentation from 13 pages to three, helping address repeated requests for information and the frustration experienced by yacht operators.

Development and testing have been completed, with the launch expected shortly.

FRCS will monitor clearance times and user feedback once the system is operational.

Gavoka says a recent stakeholders’ meeting also identified concerns over ports of entry, out-of-port clearance fees, maritime licensing, Fijian crew requirements and community anchorage charges.

The ministry is finalizing an action matrix to identify responsible agencies and track agreed responses.

He says the aim is to provide visiting yachts with clear requirements, predictable charges and simpler clearance procedures while maintaining border security, public health and biosecurity safeguards.