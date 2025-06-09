Seruiratu questions PM’s response to water crisis

[Photo: File]

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has condemned Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka over his reported response to the worsening drought and water shortages affecting communities.

He says Rabuka’s remark that people are not dying overlooks the daily struggle of families without reliable access to water.

Families, Seruiratu explained particularly in the Western and Northern Divisions are going days without reliable water supplies, struggling to provide for their children and carry out basic household tasks.

Seruiratu says farmers are also worried about their crops and livestock, while businesses are facing disruptions as communities struggle with the prolonged dry conditions.

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He adds that the government has a responsibility to ensure access to clean drinking water and should not measure the severity of the crisis by whether people have died.