Sukuna Bowl to official launch this weekend

Members of the public are being urged to come out in numbers and attend the official launch of the 2026 Ratu Sukuna Bowl competition at Albert Park in Suva on Saturday.

Sukuna Bowl Secretariat Chair Jiuta Baleisolomoni says the event is a family-oriented program, with a range of activities planned.

With this year’s theme focusing on the battle against drugs, he says there will be other agencies and government ministries at Albert Park, all advocating on this issue the country is currently facing.

“We’re beginning with a march from the Flea Market, this is not only for the two forces, but for the people of Fiji, this will be a family-oriented event. Other stakeholders, agencies, and government ministries who are part of the initiative are also joining in this march, and they will be at the event at Albert Park spreading the awareness on drugs.”

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Meanwhile, the 2026 Ratu Sukuna Bowl competition will be held in Suva on the 19th and 20th of this month.