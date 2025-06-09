Innovation hub supports young entrepreneurs

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Young Fijians are being supported to turn their business ideas into successful businesses through the Fiji Innovation Hub.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the initiative aims to strengthen small businesses, create jobs and help diversify Fiji’s economy.

Established in July 2025, the Hub provides young entrepreneurs with mentoring, technical support and business guidance.

Its first hackathon attracted 13 teams, while nine startups later joined a 12-week programme to develop their business ideas.

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Some of the projects include digital bookkeeping tools for market vendors, financial apps for cooperatives and programmes to teach children about saving and budgeting.

Kamikamica says the bookkeeping tools could help market vendors keep proper financial records and improve their chances of accessing loans.

The Hub is also connecting local startups to international opportunities. Eight businesses competed in Fiji’s first Startup World Cup, with the winner qualifying for the Global Finals in Silicon Valley.

Kamikamica says the aim is to help younger Fijians build businesses, create jobs and contribute to the country’s economy.