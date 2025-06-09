Iran, US still far apart on deal to end war

[Source: Reuters]

Iran and the United States are still far from a deal to end their war.

A senior Iranian official told ​Reuters on Tuesday, while mediator Qatar stepped up efforts to bridge differences and avert a renewed escalation after the US midterm elections.

Overnight, the United States carried out “defensive” ‌strikes on Iran’s Qeshm island targeting surface-to-air missiles used against US assets, a US official said. Another official said the strikes appeared limited and did not signal a return to major combat operations.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday renewed threats of possible military action, telling Fox News Channel: “I’m not looking to … kill lots of people. If we have to, we’ll have to.”

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Qatar has intensified mediation efforts amid fears the conflict launched by the United States and Israel in ​February could flare up again after Tuesday’s midterms.

“Mediators are working hard to narrow gaps between Tehran and Washington,” the senior Iranian official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Qatari mediators ​travelled to Tehran on Monday night for talks on a version of a draft US-Iran deal discussed over the past eight days.

“Tehran’s conditions must be ⁠met if the US wants Hormuz reopened,” the Iranian official cautioned, referring to Iranian demands including waiving oil sanctions, ending the US naval blockade and releasing frozen Iranian funds.

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s ​Supreme National Security Council, later said the US response to Iranian demands “was not convincing”, adding that Washington “must fully and explicitly address Iran’s seven conditions and act upon them”.

“Only in this case will the Strait of ​Hormuz be reopened,” he wrote on X.