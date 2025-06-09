Families urged to celebrate within their means

[Photo: FILE]

Families are being urged to celebrate Diwali with devotion, unity and responsibility, without feeling pressured to spend beyond their means.

Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji Assistant National Secretary Gyan Prabha Nand says the festival is about faith, happiness and togetherness rather than expensive decorations, gifts or large celebrations.

With families facing rising living costs, the Sabha says a simple puja, a few diyas, home-cooked meals and sharing with others can make the occasion meaningful.

Nand says Diwali is not all about how much money we spend; it is about devotion and happiness.

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“Families do not need to have expensive decorations or buy very expensive gifts to exchange or go to enjoy the large celebrations. A simple puja with a few diyas home-cooked food, and sharing amongst us is the main thing.”

Nand is also encouraging people to remember those facing hardship and offer support wherever possible.

“The most important thing is that we have to share our love and be together with each other. We should also remember those who are struggling and we have to share everything with them.”

Minister for Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo says Diwali is a celebration that brings together Fijians of different faiths.

“The value, the principle behind the day is going to be celebrated not just by a single faith, but by everyone because it’s symbolic of light over darkness and that central message not only exists in that faith but also exists in all faiths.”

As families light their diyas this Diwali, they are being reminded that the festival’s brightest moments can come from simple celebrations, shared love, and helping those in need.