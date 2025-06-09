Losses and debt overshadow FHL profit

[Photo: FILE]

Fijian Holdings Limited’s growing financial performance is facing questions over the health of its investment portfolio.

This follows an impairment involving Fletcher Higgins (Fiji) Limited and a 19 percent increase in Group borrowings to $470.7 million.

The Group today reported a profit before tax of $67 million for the 2026 financial year.

However, in his statement, FHL Chair Rokoseru Nabalarua acknowledged that several investments continue to fall short of expectations.

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“Our response is to pursue appropriate recovery strategies, strengthen operational performance and consider restricting where necessary to protect shareholder value.”

The Chair also revealed that an impairment associated with Fletcher Higgins partly offset the Group’s improved performance.

However, the statement did not disclose the value of the impairment or explain the circumstances behind the write-down.

These disclosures raise questions about the sustainability of the Group’s growth, the performance of its investment portfolio, and whether increasing debt could affect future returns to shareholders.

Despite these concerns, FHL’s total assets surpassed $1 billion for the first time, reaching $1.09 billion.