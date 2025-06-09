Thousands drop out of government scholarships

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More than 33,000 government-sponsored students have failed to complete their tertiary studies since 2014.

The figures raise serious questions about how the government manages its $1.4 billion scholarship investment.

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service estimates that $235.4 million in public funds is associated with students who did not finish their programs.

The figures, consolidated up to July 31 this year, cover 90,131 students sponsored since TSLS began operations in 2014.

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Of these, 33,546 graduated, while 839 completed their studies and are awaiting graduation. Another 22,676 remain active in the scholarship system.

However, 33,070 are classified as terminated, absconded, or not completed. TSLS says this category includes students who voluntarily terminated their awards or discontinued

their studies and does not mean all failed academically.

Government’s total investment stands at $1.418 billion, with $843.1 million paid directly to tertiary institutions and $574.9 million distributed through student allowances.

TSLS maintains that the $235.4 million associated with non-completion should not be treated as misappropriated or entirely lost, as recipients remain bound by national service obligations based on their years of study.

The Service also expects about 6,000 additional students to graduate or receive their qualifications by December and the first quarter of next year.