Trump raises doubts about renewed attacks on Iran

[Source: Reuters]

US President raised doubts about whether he would follow through on a threatened resumption of military ​strikes against Iran.

Donald Trump also said a deal with Tehran could happen.

Trump ‌in recent weeks had hinted about renewing attacks on Iran after the US midterm elections on Tuesday.

But after a speech at the Washington Reflecting Pool on Monday, he indicated he might be thinking ​otherwise.

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US President Donald Trump raised doubts on Monday about whether he would follow through on a threatened resumption of military ​strikes against Iran and said a deal with Tehran could happen.

Trump ‌in recent weeks had hinted about renewing attacks on Iran after the US midterm elections on Tuesday.

But after a speech at the Washington Reflecting Pool on Monday, he indicated he might be thinking ​otherwise.

“Look, the president and ​I both feel pretty good about the prospects for potentially coming to a negotiated settlement. We’re going ‌to keep ⁠on working at it,” he said.