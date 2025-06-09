Trump raises doubts about renewed attacks on Iran

[Source: Reuters]
US President raised doubts about whether he would follow through on a threatened resumption of military strikes against Iran.
Donald Trump also said a deal with Tehran could happen.
Trump in recent weeks had hinted about renewing attacks on Iran after the US midterm elections on Tuesday.
But after a speech at the Washington Reflecting Pool on Monday, he indicated he might be thinking otherwise.
US President Donald Trump raised doubts on Monday about whether he would follow through on a threatened resumption of military strikes against Iran and said a deal with Tehran could happen.
Trump in recent weeks had hinted about renewing attacks on Iran after the US midterm elections on Tuesday.
But after a speech at the Washington Reflecting Pool on Monday, he indicated he might be thinking otherwise.
“Look, the president and I both feel pretty good about the prospects for potentially coming to a negotiated settlement. We’re going to keep on working at it,” he said.